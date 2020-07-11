Eid-ul-Azha promotes unity, spirit of sacrifice:PAC chairman

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari Saturday said that forthcoming festive event 'Eid ul Azh' gave us a message of brotherhood, sacrifice and taking care of others.

Chairing a meeting of District Peace Committee here to review the arrangements being made for Eid-ul-Azha and Muharram-ul-Haram, he said that we all must had to show unity and religious harmony during upcoming events.

He emphasised upon the members to play their crucial role in this context and ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) at every level to control spread of COVID-19.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar, Assistant Commissioners (ACs), members of peace committee and other notables.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar said that implementation of SOPs will be ensured at every level for which a strategy had been formulated. He said those organisations or individuals wanted to collect sacrificial hides must contact with ACs of their respective tehsils.

DC Ali Anan also briefed the participants about the plan made for ensuring of cleanliness during Eid-ul-Azha days. The members of the peace committee ensured that religious harmony will be maintained during Eid-ul-Azha and Muharram-ul-Haram