Eid-ul-Azha: Sacrifices, Festivities In Full Swing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 18, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Citizens across the country continued to participate in the festive activities and animal sacrifices on Tuesday, marking the second day of Eid-ul-Azha.
This significant occasion commemorates the profound sacrifice made by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismael (AS).
The faithful are engaged in the traditional practice of slaughtering sacrificial animals, honoring Sunnat-e Ibrahimi.
This ritual, which began on the first day of Eid, will continue through Wednesday, the third day of Eid-ul-Azha.
In preparation for the celebration, civic authorities in cities and towns have implemented special arrangements for the disposal of offals and other solid waste, ensuring cleanliness and hygiene during the three days of festivities.
Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of the two major Eid festivals observed by Muslims worldwide.
It commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God's command.
The festival is traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, with the meat distributed among family members and the poor, emphasizing the values of charity and community.
To facilitate the celebrations, the Pakistani government has announced a three-day holiday from Monday to Wednesday, allowing citizens ample time to observe the religious rites and enjoy the festivities with their loved ones.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eid Cleanliness Campaign : Target set to disposed of 18,000 tonnes of offal in city11 seconds ago
-
Five killed in Sheikhupura road mishap10 minutes ago
-
Karachi Division Admin strives to maintain cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha40 minutes ago
-
Attaullah Tarar grieved over death of mother of senior journalist Rehan Sheikh50 minutes ago
-
18 die in road accidents across Punjab on first day of Eid2 hours ago
-
Drive to destroy animal offal under way2 hours ago
-
Work underway for disposal of animal wastes'4 hours ago
-
5 cops killed, two injured in Lasbela road accident16 hours ago
-
CM Bugti prays for prosperity, progress of country16 hours ago
-
Governor Mandokhail offer Eid prayers in Quetta16 hours ago
-
PM extends Eid greetings to Governors, CMs17 hours ago
-
FWMC redresses 1,425 complaints on Eid day17 hours ago