Eid-ul-Azha: sacrifices, festivities in full swing

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Citizens in Sargodha like the other parts of the country continued to participate in the festive activities and animal sacrifices on Tuesday, marking the second day of Eid-ul-Azha.

This significant occasion commemorates the profound sacrifice made by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

The faithful are engaged in the traditional practice of slaughtering sacrificial animals, honoring Sunnat-e Ibrahimi.

This ritual, which began on the first day of Eid, will continue through Wednesday, the third day of Eid-ul-Azha.

In preparation for the celebration, the municipal authorities in the city and towns have implemented special arrangements for the disposal of offal and other solid waste, ensuring cleanliness and hygiene during the three days of festivities.