Open Menu

Eid-ul-Azha: Sacrifices, Festivities In Full Swing

Umer Jamshaid Published June 18, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Eid-ul-Azha: sacrifices, festivities in full swing

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Citizens in Sargodha like the other parts of the country continued to participate in the festive activities and animal sacrifices on Tuesday, marking the second day of Eid-ul-Azha.

This significant occasion commemorates the profound sacrifice made by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

The faithful are engaged in the traditional practice of slaughtering sacrificial animals, honoring Sunnat-e Ibrahimi.

This ritual, which began on the first day of Eid, will continue through Wednesday, the third day of Eid-ul-Azha.

In preparation for the celebration, the municipal authorities in the city and towns have implemented special arrangements for the disposal of offal and other solid waste, ensuring cleanliness and hygiene during the three days of festivities.

Related Topics

Sargodha

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

1 day ago
 PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

2 days ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

2 days ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

2 days ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

3 days ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

3 days ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

3 days ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan