Eid ul Azha shopping reaches climax in AJK

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Bazaars across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) have taken on a festive atmosphere and people are heading to major cities to complete their Eid shopping as Eid-ul-Azha approaches.

According to APP Correspondent who visited the Mirpur markets on Tuesday reported that the business hubs were bustling with activity as the countdown to Eid ul Azha nears its conclusion.

Residents are flocking to major cities like Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot and Palandri to shop for groceries, clothes, shoes and other Eid necessities.

Eid ul Azha is expected to be celebrated in AJK on June 17 this year.

In Mirpur, the ancestral home of over a million UK-based Kashmiri expatriates, popular shopping hubs like Shaheed Chowk, F/1, Naangi and Allama Iqbal Road have seen a massive rush of shoppers, leading to traffic congestion on major routes.

Traffic wardens have been working hard to manage the heavy flow of vehicles and pedestrians particularly since the weekly holiday on Sunday.

The local law enforcement authorities are also ensuring that the public strictly observes discipline during the Eid shopping activities especially in the crowded market areas.