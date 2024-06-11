Open Menu

Eid Ul Azha Shopping Reaches Climax In AJK

Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Eid ul Azha shopping reaches climax in AJK

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Bazaars across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) have taken on a festive atmosphere and people are heading to major cities to complete their Eid shopping as Eid-ul-Azha approaches.

According to APP Correspondent who visited the Mirpur markets on Tuesday reported that the business hubs were bustling with activity as the countdown to Eid ul Azha nears its conclusion.

Residents are flocking to major cities like Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot and Palandri to shop for groceries, clothes, shoes and other Eid necessities.

Eid ul Azha is expected to be celebrated in AJK on June 17 this year.

In Mirpur, the ancestral home of over a million UK-based Kashmiri expatriates, popular shopping hubs like Shaheed Chowk, F/1, Naangi and Allama Iqbal Road have seen a massive rush of shoppers, leading to traffic congestion on major routes.

Traffic wardens have been working hard to manage the heavy flow of vehicles and pedestrians particularly since the weekly holiday on Sunday.

The local law enforcement authorities are also ensuring that the public strictly observes discipline during the Eid shopping activities especially in the crowded market areas.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Business Vehicles Road Traffic Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Mirpur Kotli Azad Jammu And Kashmir June Sunday Market Million

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

6 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

15 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

15 hours ago
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspec ..

Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui

15 hours ago
 Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to econo ..

Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..

15 hours ago
 Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadi ..

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani

15 hours ago
 RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcem ..

RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement

15 hours ago
 Palestinian women-led organizations must be at for ..

Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..

15 hours ago
 Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul in ..

Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan