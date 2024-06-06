Eid Ul-Azha Slaughtering Services' Rate Spark Mixed Reaction From Public, Butchers
Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The public and butchers expressed mixed reactions after the meat associations has announced rates for animal slaughtering services for Eid-ul-Azha.
According to the association, the cost of slaughtering a heifer on the first day of Eid will be Rs20,000, while the rate for sacrificing a goat has been set at Rs10,000. For those opting to slaughter a camel, the fee has been fixed at Rs40,000.
"I think the rates are reasonable, considering the services provided," said Muhammad Ali, a resident of Islamabad. "It's convenient to have a standardized rate, so we know what to expect, " a report aired on a private news channel stated.
"The rates are too high," argued Raees, a butcher in the city. "We're the ones doing the hard work, and the association is dictating prices without considering our expenses.
"
Farhan Qureshi, a representative of the meat association, stated that the rates for the second and third days of Eid will be significantly reduced, with prices dropping to nearly half of the initial day's rates.
"We want to ensure that the services are affordable for everyone, while also considering the costs of the butchers," he explained.
Butchers like Rabnawaz claimed that the reduced rates will still not be enough to cover their expenses. "We'll be lucky if we break even," he said.
Despite the concerns, many citizens in Islamabad are relieved to have a standardized rate for slaughtering services. "At least we know what to expect now," said Rizwan. "It's one less thing to worry about during the Eid celebrations."
Recent Stories
PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case
Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s
Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement
SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet Friday for Dhul Hijjah moon sighting6 minutes ago
-
July 5 fixed to indict CM, KP in audio case6 minutes ago
-
National Law Moot competition concluded at Quaid-i-Azam University15 minutes ago
-
"Laptops for All" scheme to be introduced; Rana Mashhood15 minutes ago
-
DPO Mardan reviews crime control efforts15 minutes ago
-
Municipal officers directed cleanliness on Eid days15 minutes ago
-
DC Jhang prepares for Digital Agriculture Statistics drive16 minutes ago
-
Gilani urges nation to prioritize food safety on World Food Safety Day16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China sign MoUs to enhance collaboration in agriculture, digital, green economy25 minutes ago
-
DC directs magistrates to ensure display of price list of essential items in all markets25 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police arrest wanted criminal26 minutes ago
-
Open court held to resolve public issues in Zhob26 minutes ago