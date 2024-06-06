Open Menu

Eid Ul-Azha Slaughtering Services' Rate Spark Mixed Reaction From Public, Butchers

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The public and butchers expressed mixed reactions after the meat associations has announced rates for animal slaughtering services for Eid-ul-Azha.

According to the association, the cost of slaughtering a heifer on the first day of Eid will be Rs20,000, while the rate for sacrificing a goat has been set at Rs10,000. For those opting to slaughter a camel, the fee has been fixed at Rs40,000.

"I think the rates are reasonable, considering the services provided," said Muhammad Ali, a resident of Islamabad. "It's convenient to have a standardized rate, so we know what to expect, " a report aired on a private news channel stated.

"The rates are too high," argued Raees, a butcher in the city. "We're the ones doing the hard work, and the association is dictating prices without considering our expenses.

Farhan Qureshi, a representative of the meat association, stated that the rates for the second and third days of Eid will be significantly reduced, with prices dropping to nearly half of the initial day's rates.

"We want to ensure that the services are affordable for everyone, while also considering the costs of the butchers," he explained.

Butchers like Rabnawaz claimed that the reduced rates will still not be enough to cover their expenses. "We'll be lucky if we break even," he said.

Despite the concerns, many citizens in Islamabad are relieved to have a standardized rate for slaughtering services. "At least we know what to expect now," said Rizwan. "It's one less thing to worry about during the Eid celebrations."

