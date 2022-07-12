Eid ul Azha: Thousands of small animals remained unsold due to sudden decrease in prices in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Thousands of small animals remained unsold due to sudden decrease in prices in different cattle markets in South Punjab on occasion of last night before Eid ul Azha.

Earlier, the price of small animals remained very much high during the whole season because of citizens' lack of interest towards big animals especially calf. However, the prices of small animals dropped significantly which caused loss of millions of rupees to the cattle farmers and dealers. Earlier, the cattle farmers had pinned high hopes of economic returns against their animals.

Majority of the citizens avoided to purchase big animals due to fear of Lumpy Skin diseases which was seen common in south Punjab. Hundreds of the big animals were found died of Lumpy Skin diseases on daily basis and it caused heavy loss to the cattle farmers.

The prices of small animals remained very much high before 10 days of Eid ul Azha, said Malik Muhammad Nadeem, a cattle farmer as well as dealer, while talking to APP. One night before Eid, the prices witnessed sudden decrease. The price of 40 kilogramme animals was stated Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 during the whole season .

However, the price of the animal with same weight reduced to Rs 30,000 to 35,000, he added. Out of 10 animals, he could sell two animals only, Nadeem hinted.

Another cattle dealer, Muhammad Waheed also informed that people were showing interest towards the small animals due to Lumpy Skin disease in big animals (calf). Everyone was expecting high economic gains. He however expressed wonder stating that the price of small animals dropped significantly during Eid days. Waheed observed that he was selling animals for last 10 years. Waheed added, he could not sell animals as he was unable to bear loss.

A good number of cattle dealers were observed in search of customers for sale of small animals during the three days of Eid ul Azha. Many farmers have to left for their homes with their animals. Allah Diwaya, another from tehsil Alipur had to return to home with animals. He maintained that the remained in cattle market near Syedwala Bypass for a week but could sell three animals only against total 15 animals.