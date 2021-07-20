Eid-ul- Azha to be celebrated in Hyderabad amid strict SOPs

The citizens of Hyderabad will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Wednesday with traditional zeal and religious fervor with strict observance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Eidgahs and mosques during Eid congregations in view of the surge in coronavirus cases

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :The citizens of Hyderabad will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Wednesday with traditional zeal and religious fervor with strict observance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Eidgahs and mosques during Eid congregations in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.

The district administration has completed all arrangements to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha during which Eid prayers will be offered at 900 places including 850 mosques in the district.

Besides, the biggest congregations at 11 Eidgahs, 285 large congregations will take place in the city. The Eid gahs Rani Bagh, Qadam Gah Moula Ali (R.A), Old Eidgahs Cantt, Bagh e Mustafa ground Latifabad, Bilal Eidgahs Amani Shah colony and Eidgah Preetabad will host the largest congregations.

The Ulema and Khatibs will highlight the significance of the day, particularly the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (A.

S). Special prayers for integrity and solidarity, progress and prosperity of the country will be offered after Eid Namaz which will be followed by sacrifices of animals till the third day of the Eid on Friday.

The district administration, Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and the Police have completed all arrangements for cleanliness, lifting of the offal and maintain peace and harmony during Eid. The district administration and HMC have adopted various arrangements to ensure health and sanitation during Eid days.

The HMC has employed hundreds of staff and vehicles to lift offal of sacrificial animals in time from roads and streets, ensure uninterrupted water supply with adequate drainage system so that people could not face inconvenience during Eid days.

The Hyderabad Police will deploy 2500 policemen along with 200 commandos and Rangers for maintenance of the security in the district.