Eid-ul-Azha to be celebrated on July 10

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Alike other parts of country, Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on Sunday with religious fervor in and around city.

A spokesperson for district administration said that Eid prayers congregations will be offered at 881 places, including 595 mosques, 52 Imambargahs and 234 open places in the city.

Meanwhile, the city police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan to maintain peace on Eid. For this purpose, more than 3,550 policemen, five SPs, 18 DSPs, 12 Inspectors and 24 sub-inspectors had been deputed to ensure foolproof security, he added.

The teams of Elite Force and Quick Response Force would also perform their duties, spokesperson added.