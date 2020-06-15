Eid-ul-Azha to be celebrated on July 31: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday announced that Eid-ul-Azha would be celebrated on July 31 (Friday), as per Calendar of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

"On July 21, Zilhaj moon will be visible over Karachi and it's peripheral areas," the federal ministersaid in a tweet.

"Ruet" App may also be used to ascertain the exact location of the moon, he said.