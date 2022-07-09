Eid-ul-Azha to be celebrated with religious fervor in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Alike other parts of country, Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated with religious fervor in Karachi and its adjacent areas on Sunday (July 10).

According to details, large-scale arrangements had been made for Eid-ul-Azha prayers. The Eid congregations would be held at mosques, eidgahs and open places.

The cleanliness had been completed and the municipal services department had been directed to spray disinfectant before Eid prayers. Besides, the strict security arrangements had also be made.

Leaders of ruling Pakistan Peoples Party and opposition Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan are also expected to attend the Eid prayer to be held here on Sunday.

A large number of diplomats from different Islamic countries, current and former Federal and provincial ministers, members of national and provincial assemblies, provincial secretaries, leaders of different political parties, senior government officials and city notables are also expected to offer Eid prayer here.