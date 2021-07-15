Eid-ul-Azha will be in ‘limited, closed environment this year,’ says Dr. Faisal Sultan

(@fidahassanain)

The PM aide has warned that mutations in each new variant were much lethal as the virus could easily jump from one person to another.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2021) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Dr. Faisal Sultan on Thursday urged the masses to observe upcoming ‘Eid-ul-Azha’ in a limited and closed environment this year amid fear of COVID-19.

Dr. Faisal Sultan said that mutations in each new variant were very dangerous as the virus could easily jump from one person to another.

He was speaking to a private tv channel about surge in COVID-19 cases and the measures being taken to control its spread.

“Delta variant is spreading too fast,” he said, adding that each vaccine, however, had an efficacy rate and that it was possible that people who had been previously vaccinated can contract the virus again.

He also said that as per data collected by the NCOC, it was evident that the fourth wave of the coronavirus is starting in Pakistan.

Many cities like Karachi were reporting high positivity ratios, he added.

Answering to a question about the main causes of spike in Coronavirus cases, Dr. Faisal Sultan said that people were tired of business activities shutting down again and again due to the different waves of the infection. He said as a result, many people forego wearing masks and taking other precautions, which leads to a spike in cases of the infection.

“Vaccines are the best solutions for Coronavirus,” said Dr. Faisal, pointing out that every person must at least get one dose of vaccine for his own safety and the safety of others.

He added that the government abolished a portal that would help solve people's problems related to obtaining certificates.

“From August, people will be required to show coronavirus vaccine certificates if they wished to travel within Pakistan,” he added.