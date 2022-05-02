UrduPoint.com

Eid-ul-Fitr A Day To Share Joys, Sacrificing For Deprived People: President

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2022 | 05:12 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi while greeting the countrymen on Eid-ul-Fitr, said that besides being a day of giving, blessings and forgiveness, it was also an occasion to share joys and sacrificing for the deprived people

The president, in his message to the nation on Eid-ul-Fitr, prayed to Allah Almighty to make the Day a source of joys and eases.

He thanked Allah Almighty for blessing the followers with an ability to worship during the Holy Ramazan and said that Eid-ul-Fitr was an occasion to celebrate the capability Allah had bestowed us during the holy month.

The president said that the Holy Ramazan was a month of spiritual and moral coaching for the Muslims besides being a source of great human traits as well as spiritual righteousness.

Moreover, he said the fasting also inculcated the characteristics of patience, tolerance and virtue. It also teaches us the well-being of others and selflessness, he added.

The president said the Eid day required the celebrators to share their joys with the poor by fully supporting them to achieve real happiness and exercise the true spirit of the festival.

President Alvi prayed to Allah Almighty to inculcate in our personalities the characteristics of love for worship, self-control and passion to sacrifice which we had been practicing throughout the Holy Ramazan.

He also prayed to make all of us a source of country's welfare besides enabling us to play our role for national security and stability.

