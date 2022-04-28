Eid-ul-Fitr arrangements being finalized: Administrator East

Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh asked the officials of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board to ensure proper and immediate disposal of garbage on all three days of Eid-ul-Fitr

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh asked the officials of Sindh Solid Waste Management board to ensure proper and immediate disposal of garbage on all three days of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He stated this while reviewing the situation of municipal services, said a statement on Thursday.

He directed the officials of SSWMB that they should not show any negligence in the process of lifting and disposal of garbage.

He said that concerted strategies should be formulated so that garbage does not accumulate in the area.

Speaking about the Eid arrangements, the administrator said that all the necessary arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr will be finalized soon.

The administration of DMC East is playing an active role in providing all venues of Eid-ul-Azha prayers, mosques and adjacent roads with the best possible local government facilities before Eid-ul-Fitr, he said.

Sheikh said that all possible steps are being taken to make the district East a model district in terms of local government services.