Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated in Bahawalpur, 414 congregations held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated with religious zeal and fervor in Bahawalpur on Tuesday. As many as 414 Eid congregations were held in the district. The main congregation was held at Markazi Eidgah Bahawalpur while other congregations were held at Technical High school, Masjid Al-Shams, Satellite Town, One Unit Chowk, Serani Mosque, Model Town, Abbasia High School, Jama Masjid Ahle-Hadis, Shia Jamia Mosque, S.

E College and Police Line.

District Police had made special security arrangements for Eid congregations. Approximately 1500 police personnel performed duties at Eid.