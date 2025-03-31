Eid-ul Fitr being celebrated in Balochistan with religious enthusiasm

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Like the rest of the country, Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated in Balochistan including its provincial capital with religious zeal.

As several Eid prayers congregations were held at open places, Imambarghs and Eid Gaha while the main congregation was held at Eidgah Toghi Raod Quetta with amid tight security.

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail along with Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and other political leaders offered Eid-ul-Fitr in Quetta and other areas of Balochistan.

Governor Balochistan congratulated the entire nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He appealed to the people to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr and take special care of those who could not afford to celebrate Eid.

The Governor of Balochistan said that wealthy people should include poor and working class of the society in their happiness.

He said that especially we should not forget the orphans, the poor and the helpless who deserve our help and attention during celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti also congratulated all Muslims for Eid-ul-Fitr said we should include those people who were poor and orphan during celebration of Eid-ul Fitr.

In his message, Chief Minister Balochistan said that Eid-ul-Fitr is a festival of happiness, tolerance and brotherhood, which teaches us patience, sacrifice and sharing in the happiness of others.

He said that after the mercy and blessings of Allah Almighty in Ramadan, Eid reminds us of these high values. On which the Islamic society is based,

Chief Minister Balochistan urged the people to include the deserving people in their happiness on this occasion and promote the atmosphere of brotherhood.

While praying for the prosperity, development and peace of the people of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the government is striving for the welfare of the people in the province and taking all possible measures.

He also paid tribute to the security forces, doctors, journalists and other departments who are rendering their services during Eid. Chief Minister Balochistan hoped that this Eid would bring a message of happiness and love to all and bring us all closer to each other.

In his message, Chief Minister Balochistan said that Eid-ul-Fitr is a festival of happiness, tolerance and brotherhood, which teaches us patience, sacrifice and sharing in the happiness of others.

He said that after the mercy and blessings of Allah Almighty in Ramadan, Eid reminds us of these high values. On which the Islamic society is based.

Chief Minister Balochistan urged the people to include the deserving people in their happiness on this occasion and promote the atmosphere of brotherhood.

While praying for the prosperity, development and peace of the people of Balochistan,Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the government is striving for the welfare of the people in the province and taking all possible measures.

He also paid tribute to the security forces, doctors, journalists and other departments who are rendering their services during Eid.

Chief Minister Balochistan hoped that this Eid would bring a message of happiness and love to all and bring us all closer to each other.

Several Eid congregations were held where Eid-ul-Fitr prayers were offered by Faithful Muslims Quetta with amid tight security.

Security Forces including Frontier Corps, police and Levies Forces were deployed for ensuring strict measures for controlling any untoward situation.