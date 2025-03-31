Open Menu

Eid-ul Fitr Being Celebrated In Balochistan With Religious Enthusiasm

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Eid-ul Fitr being celebrated in Balochistan with religious enthusiasm

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Like the rest of the country, Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated in Balochistan including its provincial capital with religious zeal.

As several Eid prayers congregations were held at open places, Imambarghs and Eid Gaha while the main congregation was held at Eidgah Toghi Raod Quetta with amid tight security.

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail along with Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and other political leaders offered Eid-ul-Fitr in Quetta and other areas of Balochistan.

Governor Balochistan congratulated the entire nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He appealed to the people to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr and take special care of those who could not afford to celebrate Eid.

The Governor of Balochistan said that wealthy people should include poor and working class of the society in their happiness.

He said that especially we should not forget the orphans, the poor and the helpless who deserve our help and attention during celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti also congratulated all Muslims for Eid-ul-Fitr said we should include those people who were poor and orphan during celebration of Eid-ul Fitr.

In his message, Chief Minister Balochistan said that Eid-ul-Fitr is a festival of happiness, tolerance and brotherhood, which teaches us patience, sacrifice and sharing in the happiness of others.

He said that after the mercy and blessings of Allah Almighty in Ramadan, Eid reminds us of these high values. On which the Islamic society is based,

Chief Minister Balochistan urged the people to include the deserving people in their happiness on this occasion and promote the atmosphere of brotherhood.

While praying for the prosperity, development and peace of the people of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the government is striving for the welfare of the people in the province and taking all possible measures.

He also paid tribute to the security forces, doctors, journalists and other departments who are rendering their services during Eid. Chief Minister Balochistan hoped that this Eid would bring a message of happiness and love to all and bring us all closer to each other.

In his message, Chief Minister Balochistan said that Eid-ul-Fitr is a festival of happiness, tolerance and brotherhood, which teaches us patience, sacrifice and sharing in the happiness of others.

He said that after the mercy and blessings of Allah Almighty in Ramadan, Eid reminds us of these high values. On which the Islamic society is based.

Chief Minister Balochistan urged the people to include the deserving people in their happiness on this occasion and promote the atmosphere of brotherhood.

While praying for the prosperity, development and peace of the people of Balochistan,Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the government is striving for the welfare of the people in the province and taking all possible measures.

He also paid tribute to the security forces, doctors, journalists and other departments who are rendering their services during Eid.

Chief Minister Balochistan hoped that this Eid would bring a message of happiness and love to all and bring us all closer to each other.

Several Eid congregations were held where Eid-ul-Fitr prayers were offered by Faithful Muslims Quetta with amid tight security.

Security Forces including Frontier Corps, police and Levies Forces were deployed for ensuring strict measures for controlling any untoward situation.

Recent Stories

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Apri ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for April

11 minutes ago
 UN Security Council condemns attack on peacekeepin ..

UN Security Council condemns attack on peacekeeping mission in Central African R ..

11 minutes ago
 Japanese team deployed to Myanmar to assess earthq ..

Japanese team deployed to Myanmar to assess earthquake impact

11 minutes ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler mourns passing of his mother

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler mourns passing of his mother

11 minutes ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..

9 hours ago
 Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

9 hours ago
Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

9 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed Al ..

Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..

9 hours ago
 Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassador ..

Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’

9 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, rece ..

Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers

9 hours ago
 UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan