Eid-ul-Fitr Being Celebrated With Religious Fervor In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with religious fervor in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :The people of Quetta on Tuesday offered eid prayers at different places and Eidgaah amid tight security.

The main Eid prayer gathering in Balochistan was held at Tughi Eidgaah in Quetta.

Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan offered Eid-ul Fitr prayers at Governor House Quetta while senior government officials and tribal elders were also offered prayers of Eid at the same Eidgaah.

Scholars highlighted the importance of Eid-ul Fitr, fasting, and stressed people to show unity among themselves and to continue helping needy people including orphans for the wiling of Allah, saying that peace would be maintained in the areas through the flowing rule of islam.

People across Balochistan offered Eid prayers and prayed for the stability of the country and the unity of all Muslima Umma.

Security forces including police, Levies Force, and Frontier Corps were deployed at respective Eidgaah places and other areas to control any untoward situation in the areas.

