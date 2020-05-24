UrduPoint.com
Eid-ul-Fitr Being Celebrated With Religious Sanctity

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 06:20 PM

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with religious sanctity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :The Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated here in Hyderabad like other parts of the country amid unique circumstances as the nation struggles to face novel coronavirus pandemic.

Eid congregations were also held at 115 big and small Eidgah in Hyderabad including the biggest congregations which took place at 12 places.

Eidgah Qasimabad, Bagh-i-Mustafa Latifabad, Qadam Gah Moula Ali (RA), Eidgah Hussainabad, Eidgah Cantt, Eidgah Amani Shah Colony and Masumeem mosque in Tando Agha are among the places where congregations were organized.

Special prayers were also offered for the progress and prosperity of the country and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

The police and Rangers were also deployed at the recreational places, restaurants and fast food streets to implement SOP devised by provincial government for COVID-19.

All the entry and exit points of Hyderabad as well as the transport hubs were also manned by the police for security.

This time Eid festival comes as over 50 thousand people have so far been affected with COVID-19 while 1123 people also lost their lives since outbreak of the pandemic since February 26.

