Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with religious zeal & fervor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated here on Tuesday like other parts of the country with religious zeal and fervor marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramazan.

Big Eid congregations were held across the Rawalpindi division at open places, mosques and Eidgahs.

The day dawned with special Eid sermons where Ulema stressed for unity of Muslim Ummah and prayed for the prosperity and well being of the country.

On this occasion, special prayers were also offered for the progress and prosperity of the country, unity of the 'Ummah', solution of their problems and liberation of Muslim territories, including occupied Kashmir.

All important public and private buildings, including shopping centres were decorated and illuminated.

Hundreds of thousands of believers thronged the mosques and Eidgahs to offer Eid prayers in the town. A number of big Eid congregations were held here where special arrangements were made to offer Eid prayer.

Ulema and khateebs from different schools of thought delivered special sermons and lectures to highlight the significance of the day.

Following the Eid prayers, the citizens spent their time feasting with family and friends and feeding those who are less fortunate. Sweets and other special dishes were prepared for serving the guests. People also exchanged gifts on the occasion.

Meanwhile foolproof security measures were adopted on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to police spokesman, Police were put on high alert to avoid any untoward incident on Eid-ul-Fitr. Police holidays were cancelled to augment Eid security in the city while additional force were deployed for sensitive areas, along busy roads, markets, shopping centers, graveyards, mosques, Eid Gahs, Imam Bargahs and picnic points as part of a special security plan for Eid.

The police spokesman said, over 2,800 personnel were deployed to Eid congregations, public places, shopping malls and other important buildings to prevent any suspicious activities.

Walk-through gates and scanners were also installed at main Eid congregations for the safety of the citizens, he said adding, hundreds of Mosques, Imambargahs and several other religious gatherings were covered by armed guards and policemen during Eid prayers.

Volunteers were also deployed to Eid congregations and special pickets were set up at all entry and exit points of the city to check suspicious vehicles, he added.

The City Traffic Police (CTP) had also finalised a plan to regulate the traffic on city roads during the Eid days. As many as 400 traffic wardens were deployed to check one wheeling on Chand Raat and during Eid days.

A special control room had been set up at Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner office which was working round-the-clock to cope with any emergency, he added.

He informed that Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal had directed the departments concerned particularly police, City Traffic Police (CTP) and Rescue-1122 to remain alert during Eidul Fitr holidays to ensure security and provide maximum relief to the citizens.

The Commissioner had instructed the authorities to pay more attention to parks and other public places besides setting up special posts at various points by Rescue-1122 to avoid any untoward incident.

CTP had also formulated a comprehensive plan to regulate the traffic in Murree.

"Following the instructions of district government, the CTP will not allow entry of more than 8000 vehicles into Murree" said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Navid Irshad, adding that Murree has parking spaces for only 3500 vehicles.

He said as many as 350 officers and traffic wardens were deployed in Murree to ease traffic flow during Eid holidays.

The CTO also said the drivers without driving licenses and motorcyclists sans safety helmets would not be allowed entry into Murree.

