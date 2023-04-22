Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with religious zeal across Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Eid congregations were held at open places, mosques and Eidgahs in all major cities and towns.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22ndd, 2022) Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated with religious zeal and fervor across the country today.

Eid congregations were held at open places, mosques and Eidgahs in all major cities and towns.

The Ulema in their sermons are highlighted the significance and philosophy of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In the Federal capital, the main Eid congregation was held at the Faisal Mosque where top government officials and envoys of Muslim countries offered Eid prayers.

Special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the country and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

President Arif Alvi offered his Eid prayer at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

The President especially prayed for the salvation of the people of Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian suppression and atrocities.

Later, the President mixed up with the people and exchanged Eid greetings.