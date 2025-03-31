Eid Ul Fitr Being Celebrated With Religious Zeal
Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2025 | 10:30 AM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) The southern districts of Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, and South Waziristan are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with great religious enthusiasm.
Thousands of faithful gathered for Eid prayers (Eid Nimaz) at mosques, Eidgahs, and open spaces in towns and villages throughout the region, where Ulema highlighted the importance and significance of the holy festival.
Eid prayers were attended not only by local residents but also by many who traveled to their native areas to mark the occasion.
In a show of unity, political leaders, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur have arrived to celebrate the Eid.
The faithful also offered prayers for the prosperity of the nation, peace, and unity among the Muslim Ummah.
As the celebrations continue, families are visiting relatives and friends, exchanging Eid greetings, and indulging in traditional sweets.
Children, full of excitement, are receiving crisp banknotes from elders and enjoying their new clothes and shoes, adding to the festive atmosphere.
Authorities have put in place robust security measures to ensure a peaceful Eid. Special attention has been given to curbing dangerous activities such as aerial firing, one-wheeling, and the use of crackers.
Police have launched a public awareness campaign on social media, urging citizens to refrain from engaging in such activities, stressing the potential for tragic consequences.
“The brief moment of joy from shooting into the air can turn into a lifelong tragedy for families,” warned district police officials, emphasizing the importance of responsible celebration.
Civic agencies including the Water and Sanitation Services Company(WSSC) have been working tirelessly to maintain cleanliness in public areas. Street cleaning operations have been carried out to ensure a hygienic environment for all citizens.
Meanwhile, Rescue-1122 services have been put on high alert, ensuring emergency services are readily available throughout the holiday.
