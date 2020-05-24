Eid ul Fitr celebrated across Pakistan with religious zeal, simplicity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated across the country with religious zeal but simplicity due to loss of precious lives in PIA's plane crash and overall context of coronavirus pandemic.

Eid congregations were held at open places, Mosques and Eidgahs following standard operating procedures (SOPs) of social distancing and other precautionary measures advised by the government and health authorities. Special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the country besides welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

The Ulema also offered special prayers for early get rid off from COVID-19 pandemic, plane crash incident victims, to safe from locust attacks, and for early liberation of occupied Muslim territories including Kashmir and Palestine. The Ulema in their sermons highlighted the significance and philosophy of Eid ul Fitr.

This year Eid was celebrated across the country on same day, which would boost national unity and harmony in the testing times.

In the Federal capital, the main Eid congregation was held at the Faisal Mosque where top government officials and envoys of Muslim countries offered Eid prayers along with others.

Eid Namaz was held at 997 mosques, 33 Imambargahs and other open places of the federal capital.

Imam (prayer leader) of F-6/1 mosque Muhammad Usman told APP said that faithful were asked to follow the SOPs announced by the government while offering the Namaz.

He said special deployments were made of volunteers inside the masque to ensure implementation of the SOPs.

Khateeb of Main Jamia Masjid Media Town Jahangir Khan while talking to APP said the society had deployed special guard for the SOPs implementation announced by the government to avert the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said, " The SOPs were announced by the government for the safety of the public and we have to follow the SOPs for our own safety and security from the deadly coronavirus that badly affected the world including Pakistan".

He in his sermon asked the people not to hug each other as per the SOPs and just extend Eid greetings maintaining the advised distance.

Talking to APP a spokesperson of Islamabad Police said that the city Police had devised a comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Fitr and special deployments were made to guard worship places besides measures of effective patrolling in the various areas of the city.

On the directions IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, he said, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has devised the security plan. As per plan, 2,500 policemen have performed security duties to guard religious gatherings at open places, mosques and Imambargahs.

He said, that Special security arrangements were put in place at Faisal Mosque.

He said that the bomb disposal squad had been directed to conduct checking of various areas.

This year Eid was different from past years due to Covid-19 and people seemed avoiding hugging, shaking hands to exchange Eid greetings after coronavirus issue.

The citizens stayed at homes and didn't go to public places due to Covid-19 pandemic.

In Lahore, Eid prayer at Badshahi Mosque was led by Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, Minar-e-Pakistan by Maulana Ibtisam Ilahi Zaheer, Jamia Ashrafia by Hafiz Obaid Ashraf, Race Course Park by Maulana Hafiz Abdul Jabbar, Jamia Naeemia by Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi and at Nasar Bagh by Allama Muhammad Abbass.

The police had made foolproof security arrangements outside Masajids, Eidgahs and other Eid congregations across the city to avoid any untoward incident.

In Karachi, the faithful offered Eid prayers to commemorate the holy festival of Eid-ul-Fitr observing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to combat coronavirus threat.

Majority of mosques organized two congregational of Eid prayers at different timings observing the SOP of social distancing, while strict security arrangements were made by the police and Rangers to ensure safety of citizens.

Management of mosques also placed volunteers to guide people observe SOPs.

Eid prayer was offered at Darul Uloom Amjadia, Memon Eidgah ground Kharadar, Sabeel Wali Masjid Guru Mandir, Thanvi Masjid Lines Area, Binori Town Mosque, Kanzul Iman Masjid, Grumandir; Zainab Masjid, Jamshed Road and other Eidgahs and mosques in commercial hub of Pakistan.

People observed the Eid with simplicity because of recent tragedy of Pakistan International Airlines plane crash in Karachi and loss of lives due to COVID-19.

Special prayers were also offered for the victims of PIA's plane crash tragedy and those who passed away due to coronavirus.

The faithful and ulema also offered special prayers for complete elimination of coronavirus, recovery of those infected with COVID19 and safety and prosperity of the whole Muslim World, especially, Pakistan.

In Multan, Eid-ul-Fitr congregations were held at 890 places, of which 117 were declared sensitive, 652 of B category and 121 were included in C category.

Over 1900 police officials and personnel including four SPs, nine DSPs, 25 Inspectors, 82 sub-inspectors, 155 ASIs, 127 head constables, 1500 constables and 40 lady constables performed duties. The big Eid congregation was held at Shahi Eid Gah Khanewal road.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi offered Eid prayer at Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya shrine, Javed Hashmi and ex federal minister Hamid Saeed Kazmi offered at Shahi Eid Gah.

President Arif Alvi is his message on the occasion of Eid urged the nation to keep adhering to the precautionary measures as the whole world was being ravaged by the deadly COVID-19.

He said the whole nation with solidarity and precautionary measures would face the critical challenge of coronavirus.

The president added that Eid-ul-Fitr had special significance due to the holy month of Ramadan as the day heralded with the award for performing the religious obligations and strengthening the spirit of patience and sympathy.

"The day teaches us to adopt all those qualities of humanity, sacrifice and patience as a permanent part of our lives which will pave the way for earning the divine blessings," he added.

The president further said sharing joys of this holy occasion, the day reminded them to also include the needy and deserving people in these pleasures by paying special attention to such segments of the society.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message stressed upon the nation to pay special attention to the plight of needy, neglected and down-trodden segments of society while observing the auspicious event of Eid-ul-Fitr by extending all possible support, sympathy and care.

The prime minister also emphasised upon the observance of precautionary measures and government's devised SOPs concerning the virus as with such approach the people could save lives of their loved ones and the countrymen.

Felicitating the nation and whole Muslim world, he observed that they were fortunate ones for reaping the blessings of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a tweet, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz said the nation confronted on this Eid the loss of lives due to COVID-19 and tragic airplane crash on Friday which left a number of families in shock and grief.

The minister urged people not to forget sufferings of those who lost their loved ones besides the oppression Kashmiri brothers facing in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

The brazen commission of war crimes in IOJK by Hindutva Supremacists Modi regime was a direct challenge to world's conscience, he remarked.