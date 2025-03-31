Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated in Bahawalpur with zeal, 414 congregations held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated across Bahawalpur with great religious zeal and enthusiasm. A total of 414 Eid congregations were held throughout the district, with the main congregation taking place at Markazi Eid Gah.

Other major congregations were held at locations including Technical High school, Masjid Al-Shams, Satellite Town, One Unit Chowk, Serani Mosque, Model Town, Abbasia High School, Jama Masjid Ahle-Hadis, Shia Jamia Mosque, S.E. College, and Police Lines.

To ensure public safety, the district police implemented special security measures, deploying over 1,300 personnel to safeguard the Eid gatherings.