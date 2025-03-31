Open Menu

Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrated In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Eidul Fitr 20205 was celebrated in and around Faisalabad here on Monday with full religious passion, zeal and zest.

About 1000 Eid congregations were held across the district, where religious scholars delivered sermons, highlighting the importance of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In addition to urging the nation to donate generously for the help of their poor brethrens.

The scholars also stressed the obligation of Sadqa-e-Fitr, reminding the community that, according to Islamic teachings, it is mandatory for every affluent family member. They explained that Sadqa-e-Fitr purifies one's deeds and paves the way to paradise in the hereafter.

Special prayers were offered for the well-being of the Muslim Ummah, as well as for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

