Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated in KP with religious fervor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Like other parts of the country, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and newly merged districts with religious zeal and fervour,

Special prayers were offered for solidarity and peace in the country. Afghans residing in various areas of KP celebrated Eid-ul-Fire yesterday.

Eid prayers were offered in almost every locality while major congregations were held in Eid Gah, Masjid Mahabat Khan, Qasim Ali Khan, Sunehri Masjid, Zarghoni Masjid and Nawab Market Park of Hayatabad.

People living in newly merged districts also celebrated Eid with religious fervour.

Prayers were offered for the establishment of peace in the country.

APP/mds/