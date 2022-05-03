Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :The Muslims on Tuesday celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with religious fervor, traditional zeal and enthusiasm in Sialkot district, amid tight security.

The Eid congregations were held at Sialkot, Sambrial, Pasrur, Badiana, Chawinda and surrounding areas.

The local religious scholars highlighted the philosophy of Eidul Fitr and pledged to make all-out sincere joint efforts for the glory of islam.

They also prayed for the solemnity, peace, prosperity & development of Pakistan and unity of the Muslim Ummah.

District Emergency Operation Centre was set up at DC Office Sialkot, where officers and concerned staff would be present 24 hours a day, seven days a week in three shifts.