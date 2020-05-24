Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with great religious zeal, fervor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Like the other parts of the country, Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday was celebrated with great religious zeal, fervor.

Special prayers offered for the progress, prosperity and integrity of the country, unity of the 'Ummah', solution of their problems and liberation of occupied Kashmir.

In Rawalpindi, Eid gatherings were held in mosques and open places while people ensured that precautionary measures were taken to prevent the spread of the virus and by maintaining social distancing.

Sweets and other special dishes were prepared for serving the guests by following Standard Operating Procedures SOPs to cope with the Pandemic.

Elders distributed "Eidi" to the children and also exchanged gifts to celebrate the occasion.

Meanwhile, City Police had devised a comprehensive security plan on the eve of Eid ul Fitr to avert any untoward incident.

Under the security plan, about 3800 armed policemen were deployed outside mosques, imambargahs and open places to provide security to the worshipers.

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi had also chalked out a comprehensive traffic plan on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr to facilitate the motorists.