Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with religious fervor amid strict security measures

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, Eid-ul-Fitr was being celebrated across the district with religious zeal and fervour amid strict security measures on Saturday.

The Namaz of Eid-ul-Fitr was offered at around 1,000 places in Hyderabad including 115 big and small Eidgahs amid more than a dozen very large congregations.

Special prayers were also offered for the development, safety and prosperity of the beloved homeland.

About 2,300 police personnel were deployed for security at Eidgahs, grounds, mosques and imambargah during Eid Namaz in all four talukas of the district, a spokesman stated.

As per the security plan, the cars, motorbikes and all other vehicles, even the pushcarts were not allowed to be parked within 40 yards of the places of Eid congregations, he added.

He said police also searched all the places of congregations early in the morning before the start of the Eid Namaz.

He told that Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amjad Ahmed Shaikh had directed the DSPs and SHOs to personally carry out patrolling in their respective jurisdictions during the namaz time.

The spokesman informed that the police camps would also be established at recreational facilities like Rani Bagh and Askari Park which draw thousands of visitors during the Eid holidays.