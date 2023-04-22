Eid ul-Fitr celebrated with religious fervor

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :About 894 small and large gatherings of Eid prayers were held across the district amid strict security arrangements here.

Police officials were stationed outside mosques and Eidgah. The largest gathering of Eid was led by Mazhar Saeed Kazmi at Shahi Eidgah, Khanewal Road.

Apart from this, big Eid prayers were held at Bahauddin Zakaria shrine, Shah Rukn Alam shrine, Musa Pak Shaheed, Shah Shams Sabzwari, Masjid Lange Khan, Jama Khairul Madras, Jama Qasim Uloom, Eid Gah Cantt, Jama Masjid Lal Kirti, Imam Bargah Haidaria Masjid, Abdali Mosque, Al-Khalil Mosque, Darul-Hadis Muhammadiyah, Old Mosque Mumtazabad, Jamia Masjid Bihar Madina, Shah Rukn Alam colony and Jamia Masjid Jalal Baqeri.

Former Federal ministers Javed Hashmi and Hamid Saeed Kazmi offered Eid prayers at Shahi Eidgah.

On the occasion, scholars delivered sermons regarding Ramazan's blessing and Eid's happiness.

In the gatherings, special prayers were offered for the country's security and stability, including unity of the Islamic world, and freedom of Kashmir and Palestine.