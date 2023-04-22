UrduPoint.com

Eid Ul-Fitr Celebrated With Religious Fervor

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Eid ul-Fitr celebrated with religious fervor

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :About 894 small and large gatherings of Eid prayers were held across the district amid strict security arrangements here.

Police officials were stationed outside mosques and Eidgah. The largest gathering of Eid was led by Mazhar Saeed Kazmi at Shahi Eidgah, Khanewal Road.

Apart from this, big Eid prayers were held at Bahauddin Zakaria shrine, Shah Rukn Alam shrine, Musa Pak Shaheed, Shah Shams Sabzwari, Masjid Lange Khan, Jama Khairul Madras, Jama Qasim Uloom, Eid Gah Cantt, Jama Masjid Lal Kirti, Imam Bargah Haidaria Masjid, Abdali Mosque, Al-Khalil Mosque, Darul-Hadis Muhammadiyah, Old Mosque Mumtazabad, Jamia Masjid Bihar Madina, Shah Rukn Alam colony and Jamia Masjid Jalal Baqeri.

Former Federal ministers Javed Hashmi and Hamid Saeed Kazmi offered Eid prayers at Shahi Eidgah.

On the occasion, scholars delivered sermons regarding Ramazan's blessing and Eid's happiness.

In the gatherings, special prayers were offered for the country's security and stability, including unity of the Islamic world, and freedom of Kashmir and Palestine.

Related Topics

World Martyrs Shaheed Palestine Hamid Saeed Kazmi Road Khanewal Mosque From Unity Foods Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Chad which included an invit ..

26 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive well-wishers on Eid ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

26 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wi ..

RAK Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

56 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well- ..

Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well- ..

Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr wel ..

Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.