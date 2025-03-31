Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with religious fervor in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Muslims celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with religious fervor, traditional zeal, and enthusiasm in the Sialkot district, amid tight security.The occasion was observed peacefully amid strict security measures, with no untoward incidents reported.

The Eid congregations were held in Sialkot, Sambrial, Pasrur, Badiana, Chawinda, and surrounding areas, where hundreds of thousands of the faithful gathered to perform the Eid prayers.

The local religious scholars highlighted the significance of Eid-ul-Fitr and pledged Muslim community to make all-out sincere joint efforts for the glory of islam, urging the Muslim Ummah to be united to curb the menace of anti-Islam international conspiracies by the Non-Believers.

They also prayed for the solemnity, peace, prosperity, and development of Pakistan and the unity of the Muslim Ummah.

On this occasion, strict security measures were adopted by the district administration for maintaining law and order in the district. Similarly, special traffic arrangements were also made to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on the busy roads of the city.