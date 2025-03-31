Open Menu

Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrated With Religious Fervor In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2025 | 09:50 AM

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with religious fervor in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Muslims celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with religious fervor, traditional zeal, and enthusiasm in the Sialkot district, amid tight security.The occasion was observed peacefully amid strict security measures, with no untoward incidents reported.

The Eid congregations were held in Sialkot, Sambrial, Pasrur, Badiana, Chawinda, and surrounding areas, where hundreds of thousands of the faithful gathered to perform the Eid prayers.

The local religious scholars highlighted the significance of Eid-ul-Fitr and pledged Muslim community to make all-out sincere joint efforts for the glory of islam, urging the Muslim Ummah to be united to curb the menace of anti-Islam international conspiracies by the Non-Believers.

They also prayed for the solemnity, peace, prosperity, and development of Pakistan and the unity of the Muslim Ummah.

On this occasion, strict security measures were adopted by the district administration for maintaining law and order in the district. Similarly, special traffic arrangements were also made to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on the busy roads of the city.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2025

31 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2025

51 minutes ago
 250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the ..

250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the defenders of their country,mar ..

16 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

17 hours ago
 UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese re ..

UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad

17 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

17 hours ago
UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque

17 hours ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

17 hours ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at She ..

Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah

17 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr pray ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque

17 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Ba ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla

17 hours ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan