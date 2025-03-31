Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrated With Religious Fervor, Joy Across Karachi
Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2025 | 01:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated with religious fervor and enthusiasm across the megalopolis.
Small and large congregations for Eid prayers were held in mosques, Imam Bargahs, and Eidgahs throughout the city, attended by a significant number of citizens. Special prayers for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of the Muslim Ummah, the nation, and the country, while also remembering the people of occupied Kashmir and Palestine were offered.
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori performed Eid prayers at the Governor House, where he was joined by Consul Generals of various Islamic countries and other dignitaries.
Meanwhile, the central Eid-ul-Fitr prayer congregation took place at Polo Ground, attended by high-ranking government officials, political leaders, and social figures.
Following the prayers, many citizens visited graveyards to offer Fateha for their departed loved ones, a tradition observed with solemn devotion.
In the days leading up to Eid, the city's shopping centers remained bustling late into the night. To ensure public safety, special security arrangements were put in place across the city, allowing citizens to celebrate the festival peacefully.
