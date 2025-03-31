Open Menu

Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrated With Religious Fervor Across Hazara Division

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with religious fervor across Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with religious enthusiasm across various districts of Hazara Division.

The largest Eid congregation took place at the central Eidgah in Abbottabad, attended by thousands of people to offer Eid prayers.

Special prayers for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of the Muslim Ummah, the nation, and the country’s development, security, and prosperity.

Similar Eid congregations were held in mosques across Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, and Lower Kohistan.

Law enforcement agencies ensured strict security measures to maintain peace and order during the celebrations.

Religious scholars, addressing the Eid gatherings, emphasized the importance of unity and solidarity among Muslims, urging the community to set aside differences. Special prayers were also offered for the nation’s security and well-being.

