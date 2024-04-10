Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with religious fervour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with religious zeal and fervor marking the culmination of the Holy Month of Ramazan on Wednesday.

Big Eid congregations were held across the country at open places, mosques and Eidgahs.

In Eid sermons Ulema stressed for unity of Muslim Ummah and prayed for the prosperity and well being of the country.

Special prayers were also offered for the progress and prosperity of the country, unity of the ‘Ummah’, solution of their problems and liberation of Muslim territories, including occupied Kashmir. They also asked to remember their Palestinian brothers and sisters who were facing the worst kind of atrocities of the occupation forces.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayer in Lahore on Wednesday. He made a special prayer for the progress and prosperity of the country, the nation and the solidarity of Muslim Ummah.

He said while celebrating Eid, the nation should remember those brothers and sisters who needed help. He asked the nation to pledge to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

“Let us reaffirm to take care of those who need our kindness and let us raise our voice in support of oppressed Kashmiris and Palestinians whose blood is being shed even today,” he said.

He urged Muslims around the world to remember their Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters who were facing the worst kind of atrocities of the occupation forces and will be constrained to enjoy the joys of Eid. “We all pray to Almighty Allah to ease their difficulties. On the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I would like to express my felicitations to my fellow countrymen residing both at home and abroad, as well as to the entire Muslim community.”

“As we revel in the festivities of this auspicious event, let us not forget the importance of spreading joy and sharing our blessings with those who are less fortunate.”

“May this blessed time bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to the people of our nation, the region, and the world,” he added.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Hamza Shehbaz also offered prayer along with the prime minister.

President Asif Ali Zardari who offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayer in Nawabshah prayed for the security progress and prosperity of the country.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir undertook a visit to Miran Shah and Spinwam in North Waziristan Agency, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he joined troops in celebrating Eid.

Commencing with Eid prayer at the frontline, the COAS offered supplications for enduring stability and prosperity of Pakistan.

He conveyed heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the troops, commending their unwavering dedication and service to the nation.

Subsequently, the COAS received a comprehensive briefing on operational readiness and the prevailing security landscape, with a specific focus on border security measures along the Pak-Afghan Border. Acknowledging the formation's monumental efforts in fostering peace and stability, the COAS attributed these strides to the sacrifices of our martyrs, facilitating secure environment conducive to socio-economic development, particularly in the Newly Merged Districts and throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Emphasizing the adverse impact of terrorism upon development, COAS underscored the collective imperative to safeguard the hard-earned peace. He urged all stakeholders, especially the local populace, to remain vigilant against adversarial elements seeking to destabilize the region.

"Maintain unwavering focus on your professional duties in service to the nation," the COAS concluded.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was warmly received by Commander Peshawar Corps.

Chairman Senate, Yusuf Raza Gilani, underscored the importance of all political parties coordination to provide economic relief to the masses, terming it crucial for people effected by inflation.

Gilani alongside his sons, MNA Abdul Qadir Gilani and MPA Ali Haider Gilani, offered Eid prayer at the Musa Pak shrine.

He urged that amidst the joyous occasion, one should not forget the plight of the oppressed Palestinians, expressing hope that their sacrifices would not go vain during such a critical juncture.

Drawing parallels from his own past, Gilani noted that he had endured imprisonment during his political struggle, much like the political workers currently languishing in jail. However, he expressed confidence that their cases, now pending in court, would be adjudicated fairly.

Acknowledging the challenges facing the nation, Gilani commended the resilience of the brave forces in dealing with them, a source of satisfaction for everyone.

The former prime minister pledged to contest the bye-election in NA-148, the constituency he vacated as an MNA upon assuming the role of Senate Chairman. "We will contest today's bye-election just as we have done in the past," he asserted.

Gilani acknowledged the weighty responsibility bestowed upon him during this critical time but assured effective delivery within the framework of the constitution. "We will strive to collaborate with our allies to serve the country's best interests," he affirmed.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif conveyed greetings to Muslims on Eid-ul-Fitr, emphasizing the festival's essence of love, sacrifice, compassion, and brotherhood.

She said “Eid-ul-Fitr is a special reward and gift of Allah,The Almighty, for the Muslims. The promotion of love and brotherhood on this day is a requirement of gratitude, she said.

The CM said that it is the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to share happiness with the poor on Eid. It is commendable to be aware of and help those in need within your community, she maintained.

The CM emphasized that the joy of Eid is enhanced when lower class and domestic workers are included in the celebrations.

The CM underscored the importance of promoting feelings of brotherhood and love by forgetting mutual grudges and differences on this day. May the day of Eid and every other day bring a message of lasting happiness for every member of the beloved homeland, she prayed.

Maryam Nawaz said the Eid day should be remembered especially for those who sacrificed their lives for the country. She asked people not to forget the families of martyrs on the day of Eid.

Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended warm Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the Pakistani nation and entire Muslim Ummah as well.

Chairman PPP conveyed that Eid-ul-Fitr embodies values of brotherhood, tolerance, peace, and harmonious coexistence.

He emphasized that true joy and blessings of this occasion are only realized when the underprivileged and needy segments of society are also embraced in celebration.

He encouraged people to share the joy of Eid by extending invitations to their less fortunate relatives, neighbours, and fellow Muslim brothers and sisters in need.

Bilawal emphasized that islam condemns hatred, bigotry, and terrorism. He also paid tribute to the soldiers who bravely sacrificed their lives for the nation, reaffirming solidarity with their families.

Reaffirming his unwavering political, diplomatic, and moral support for the oppressed Muslims in Indian Illegaly Occupied Kashmir and Gaza, Bilawal called upon the entire Muslim Ummah to join in prayers for their suffering brethren on the auspicious occasion of Eid.