Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrated With Religious Zeal Amid COVID-19

Thu 13th May 2021

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with religious zeal amid COVID-19

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated on Thursday in Bahawalpur with religious zeal and zest.

Main Eid congregation in Bahawalpur was held at Markazi Eid Gah while other congregations were held at Technical High school, Masjid Al- Shams, Ghousia Park, Satellite Town, One Unit Chowk, Serani Mosque, Model Town, Abbasia High School, Jama Masjid Ahle-Hadis, Shia Jamia Mosque, S.E College and Police Line. Coronavirus SOPs were strictly followed at Eid congregations.

Special security arrangements were made by the local police for Eid congregations.

In total, 414 Eid congregations were held in the district for which around 1500 police personnel were deployed for security.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal, Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia and District Police Officer Bahawalpur Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera offered Eid prayers at Police Lines Bahawalpur. Later, Regional Police Officer and District Police Officer visited the families of martyrs.

