Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with simplicity

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with religious zeal and zest but simplicity amid COVID-19 and PIA plane crash accident.

Special prayers were made for the victims of coronavirus and PIA plane crash accident. Main Eid congregations in Bahawalpur were held at Markazi Eid Gah and Gulzar-e-Sadiq while other congregations were held at Technical High school, Masjid Al- Shams, Ghousia Park, Satellite Town, One Unit Chowk, Serani Mosque, Model Town, Abbasia High School, Jama Masjid Ahle-Hadis, Shia Jamia Mosque, S.

E College and Police Line. Social distancing and other SOPs were followed for Eid prayers. Rescue 1122 teams were present at every Eid congregation. Bahawalpur Waste Management Company had made special arrangements of the cleanliness of the city today. Lime was placed on roadsides and all the roads and streets of the city were cleaned. Police had made special security arrangements for Eid congregations and additional police personnel were deployed at Eid congregations and other sensitive places.