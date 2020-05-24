UrduPoint.com
Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrated With Traditional Fervor

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 05:40 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated here on Sunday in all parts of Larkana division including Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore with religious fervour and traditional festivity while following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of social distancing and other precautionary measures announced by the government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Eid prayers were offered at Larkana, Warah, Ratodero, Sijawal Junejo, Qubo Saeed Khan, Dokri, Bakrani, Nasirabad, Naudero, Shikarpur, Garhi Yaseen, Ratodero, Kamber, Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Thull, Kandhkot and Kashmore at more than 1000 mosques, Imam Bargahs, Open places, Parks, Eidgahs and grounds, where the faithful turned in hundreds of thousands.

Eidul Ftr was celebrated with simplicity due to the threat of COVID-19 and Pakistan International Airline (PIA) aircraft crash.

Ulema and Khatibs in their Eid sermons highlighted the significance of the day and urged the people to follow the teachings of islam and Holy Quran.

In their sermon Ulema and Khatibs emphasized upon people not to hug each other as per the SOPs and just extend Eid greetings maintaining the advised distance.

Delivering their sermons there scholars called upon the audience to adhere to the Islamic teachings, as were practiced in his life by Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

They called upon the audience to adhere to the Islamic teachings, as was defined in his personal life by Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad(Peace Be Upon Him).

They underlined the need of complete unity of Muslim ummah in their rank and file in order to counter the evil design of anti-Islam forces.

These scholars also highlighted the last sermon of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) delivered by him (PBUH) while performing Hajjat-ul-Wida, and provide a guideline for the ummah and the entire humanity for al times to come.

Special prayers were offered for integrity, solidarity and prosperity of the country, with unity, cohesion and peace in Sindh province, and for the Liberation of Palestine and other occupied Muslim Lands and prayed for the welfare and wellbeing of the Ummah.

At Eid congregation, special prayers were offered for victims of Friday's PIA plane crash and those who died of the virus.

They also prayed God Almighty to put the nation on his path and emphasized the believers to make the Holy Qur'ran code of life, so as they could achieve their past glory.

After, Namaz-e-eid, people visited the residences of their relatives and friends to exchange eid greetings with them and distributed eidi to their children.

In Larkana the main Eid congregations was held in the Municipal Stadium Larkana, Jamia Masjid Qasmia, Jamia Masjid Qaim Shah Bukhari, Police Lines Larkana, Zulfikar Bagh and Jinnah Bagh, Dargah Hussainabad Kamber, Dargah Mashori Sharif, where people had poured in a great number to offerEid prayer.

Meanwhile, foolproof arrangements were made by the district administration Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot and municipal administrations (MAs) of Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts for the cleanliness during the three(3) days, of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The local administrations in all the cities and towns of the Five districts had undertaken extra security steps to guard the eid gahs, mosques and imam bargahs, where police patrolling was also carried out. According to reports from different parts of the five districts, complete calm and peace prevailed and no untoward incident was reported from any place of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts.

