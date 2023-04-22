UrduPoint.com

Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrates With Traditional Fervor In Larkana Region

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrates with traditional fervor In Larkana Region

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated here on Saturday with religious fervour and traditional festivity.

Eid prayers were offered at Larkana, Warah, Ratodero, Sijawal Junejo, Qubo Saeed Khan, Dokri, Bakrani, Nasirabad, Naudero, Shikarpur, Garhi Yaseen, Ratodero, Kamber, Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Thull, Kandhkot and Kashmore at more than 1080 mosques, Imam Bargahs, Open places, Parks, Eidgahs and grounds, where the faithful turned in hundreds of thousands.

Ulema and Khatibs in their Eid sermons highlighted the significance of the day and urged the people to follow the teachings of islam and the Holy Quran.

Delivering sermons, the scholars called upon the audience to adhere to the Islamic teachings, as well Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) practices of living a balanced and simple life.

They underlined the need for complete unity of Muslim ummah in their rank.

These scholars also highlighted the last sermon of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) delivered by him (PBUH) while performing Hajjat-ul-Wida, and provide a guideline for the ummah and the entire humanity for all times to come.

Special prayers were offered for integrity, solidarity and prosperity of the country, with unity, cohesion and peace in Sindh province and for the Liberation of Palestine and other occupied Muslim Lands and prayed for the welfare and wellbeing of the Ummah.

They also prayed to Allah Almighty to put the nation on his path and emphasized the believers to make the Holy Qur'ran code of life so that they could achieve their past glory.

After, Namaz-e-eid, people visited the residences of their relatives and friends to exchange eid greetings with them and distributed eidi to their children.

The main Eid congregations were held in the Municipal Stadium Larkana, Jamia Masjid Qasmia, Jamia Masjid Qaim Shah Bukhari, Police Lines Larkana, Zulfikar Bagh and Jinnah Bagh, Dargah Hussainabad Kamber, Dargah Mashori Sharif, where people had poured in a great number to offer Eid prayer.

Meanwhile, foolproof arrangements were made by the district administration and Kamber-Shahdadkot and municipal administrations (MAs) and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts for the cleanliness during the days of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The local administrations in all the cities and towns of the five districts had undertaken extra security steps to guard the Eid gahs, mosques and imam bargahs, where police patrolling was also carried out.

According to reports, complete calm and peace prevailed and no untoward incident was reported from any place in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts.

Foreign Minister and Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Chief Justice Sindh High Court Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah, Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Ameer Bukhsh Ali Khan Bhutto and others celebrated Eid in different localities of the district.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Justice Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Chief Minister Sindh High Court Police Exchange Palestine EID Faryal Talpur Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Kashmore Nasirabad Naudero Bakrani Dokri Kandhkot Ratodero Bagh Murad Ali Shah Prayer Mosque Muslim All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of ChadÂ which included an invit ..

1 hour ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive well-wishers on Eid ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wi ..

RAK Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well- ..

Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well- ..

Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr wel ..

Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.