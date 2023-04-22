Eid-ul-Fitr celebrates with traditional fervor In Larkana Region

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated here on Saturday with religious fervour and traditional festivity.

Eid prayers were offered at Larkana, Warah, Ratodero, Sijawal Junejo, Qubo Saeed Khan, Dokri, Bakrani, Nasirabad, Naudero, Shikarpur, Garhi Yaseen, Ratodero, Kamber, Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Thull, Kandhkot and Kashmore at more than 1080 mosques, Imam Bargahs, Open places, Parks, Eidgahs and grounds, where the faithful turned in hundreds of thousands.

Ulema and Khatibs in their Eid sermons highlighted the significance of the day and urged the people to follow the teachings of islam and the Holy Quran.

Delivering sermons, the scholars called upon the audience to adhere to the Islamic teachings, as well Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) practices of living a balanced and simple life.

They underlined the need for complete unity of Muslim ummah in their rank.

These scholars also highlighted the last sermon of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) delivered by him (PBUH) while performing Hajjat-ul-Wida, and provide a guideline for the ummah and the entire humanity for all times to come.

Special prayers were offered for integrity, solidarity and prosperity of the country, with unity, cohesion and peace in Sindh province and for the Liberation of Palestine and other occupied Muslim Lands and prayed for the welfare and wellbeing of the Ummah.

They also prayed to Allah Almighty to put the nation on his path and emphasized the believers to make the Holy Qur'ran code of life so that they could achieve their past glory.

After, Namaz-e-eid, people visited the residences of their relatives and friends to exchange eid greetings with them and distributed eidi to their children.

The main Eid congregations were held in the Municipal Stadium Larkana, Jamia Masjid Qasmia, Jamia Masjid Qaim Shah Bukhari, Police Lines Larkana, Zulfikar Bagh and Jinnah Bagh, Dargah Hussainabad Kamber, Dargah Mashori Sharif, where people had poured in a great number to offer Eid prayer.

Meanwhile, foolproof arrangements were made by the district administration and Kamber-Shahdadkot and municipal administrations (MAs) and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts for the cleanliness during the days of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The local administrations in all the cities and towns of the five districts had undertaken extra security steps to guard the Eid gahs, mosques and imam bargahs, where police patrolling was also carried out.

According to reports, complete calm and peace prevailed and no untoward incident was reported from any place in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts.

Foreign Minister and Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Chief Justice Sindh High Court Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah, Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Ameer Bukhsh Ali Khan Bhutto and others celebrated Eid in different localities of the district.