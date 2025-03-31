Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations Fill Chiniot With Joy And Spiritual Reflection
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2025 | 07:20 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Thousands of Muslims gathered in over 154 Eidgahs, mosques, and open fields across Bhawana, Lalian, and Chiniot districts to offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers, marking the end of Ramadan.
The historic Badshahi Mosque in Chiniot was among the many venues that hosted the special prayers, which included supplications for Muslims in Pakistan, the Islamic world, Palestine, and other countries facing hardship.
Scholars emphasized the significance of Eid-ul-Fitr as a gift from Allah Almighty, expressing gratitude for the blessings of Ramadan.
They also stressed the importance of remembering the poor and needy during this festive occasion, urging the community to provide financial assistance and support.
The sermons also highlighted the plight of Muslims worldwide, particularly in Palestine, where thousands have been martyred due to ongoing atrocities. On this occasion, the scholars called for unity among the Muslim Ummah to address these pressing issues.
As the prayers concluded, thousands of worshippers hugged each other, exchanging warm wishes for a joyous Eid.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700
Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr
Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..
Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers
UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria
Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza
UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..
120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque
UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations fill Chiniot with joy and spiritual reflection6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Fountain House, distributes gifts among residents6 minutes ago
-
Young Man Shot Dead Over Family Dispute in Siran Valley6 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with religious fervor across Hazara division16 minutes ago
-
Muqam urges people to work for solidarity, progress of motherland16 minutes ago
-
Kohat shooting leaves one dead, police launch investigation16 minutes ago
-
Kohat police celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with prayers16 minutes ago
-
Kohat officials spread Eid cheer at District Hospital, ensure quality care16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner distributes sweets among on-duty staff on Eid16 minutes ago
-
AJK celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with full religious zeal and fervor16 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner spreads Eid cheer at District Hospital26 minutes ago
-
Three killed in Mirpur Sakro road accident26 minutes ago