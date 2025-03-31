Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations fill Chiniot with joy and spiritual reflection

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Thousands of Muslims gathered in over 154 Eidgahs, mosques, and open fields across Bhawana, Lalian, and Chiniot districts to offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers, marking the end of Ramadan.

The historic Badshahi Mosque in Chiniot was among the many venues that hosted the special prayers, which included supplications for Muslims in Pakistan, the Islamic world, Palestine, and other countries facing hardship.

Scholars emphasized the significance of Eid-ul-Fitr as a gift from Allah Almighty, expressing gratitude for the blessings of Ramadan.

They also stressed the importance of remembering the poor and needy during this festive occasion, urging the community to provide financial assistance and support.

The sermons also highlighted the plight of Muslims worldwide, particularly in Palestine, where thousands have been martyred due to ongoing atrocities. On this occasion, the scholars called for unity among the Muslim Ummah to address these pressing issues.

As the prayers concluded, thousands of worshippers hugged each other, exchanging warm wishes for a joyous Eid.

