Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations Fill Sukkur With Joy And Devotion
Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2025 | 06:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Sukkur and its surrounding areas celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with great religious fervor, zeal, and zest on Monday. The festivities were marked by a massive turnout of devotees at various Eid congregations held across the Sukkur district, totaling around 500 gatherings.
Renowned religious scholars took to the podium to deliver sermons, emphasizing the significance of Eid-ul-Fitr and urging the nation to donate generously to support their underprivileged brethren.
The scholars also stressed the importance of Sadqa-e-Fitr, a mandatory charitable act for affluent family members, as per Islamic teachings. They explained that Sadqa-e-Fitr serves as a means of purifying one's deeds and paving the way to paradise in the hereafter.
The congregations offered special prayers for the well-being of the Muslim Ummah and for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan. The celebrations were a testament to the community's unwavering faith and commitment to their values.
