Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations In AJK, IIOJK: A Tale Of Zeal & Tension

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2024 | 07:40 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated on Wednesday in Azad Jammu and Kashmir with utmost religious fervour and zeal, mirroring the fervent celebrations across Pakistan.

The central Eidgah and mosques in the state's capital town hosted the largest Eid gathering, where religious scholars emphasized the sanctity of the festival in the context of Islamic history and teachings.

Thousands of Muslims congregated at various Eidgahs, shrines, and Masajid across all 10 districts of AJK to offer Eid prayers, reflecting the deeply rooted religious observance.

Imams took the occasion to pray for the upholding of Islamic teachings, promotion of peace, unity, integrity, and harmony among the Muslim Ummah, and the freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and occupied Palestine from Indian and Israeli control, underlining the spiritual and political significance of the festival.

The divisional and district administrations made adequate arrangements for the Eid festival, ensuring a seamless and joyous celebration across the liberated territory.

Conversely, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir witnessed post-Eid prayers tension between Kashmiri worshippers and Indian occupying forces, resulting in injuries to numerous youth, particularly in rural areas.

This Eid-ul-Fitr, while marked by religious zeal and celebration in AJK, also brought to light the persisting tensions in IIOJK, painting a contrasting picture of the festivities in the region.

