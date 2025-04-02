Open Menu

Eid-ul-Fitr Cleanliness Operation Successfully Completed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2025 | 05:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Eid-ul-Fitr cleanliness operation — part of the ‘Suthra Punjab’ programme — has successfully been completed in the Sargodha division.

This was stated by Chief Executive Officer of Sargodha Waste Management Company (SWMC) Rana Shahid Imran, while speaking to APP on Wednesday.

He said that during the three-day Eid-ul-Fitr campaign, a total of 12,000 tons of waste was collected and properly disposed of across the four districts of the division. Nearly 10,000 field officers and support staff were deployed to ensure uninterrupted cleanliness services throughout the Eid holidays.

“For the first time, a grand cleaning operation was extended to rural areas as well,” he noted. The operation also included water sprinkling and liming in mosques, Eidgahs, and graveyards to uphold hygiene standards.

The waste disposal campaign commenced on Chand Raat, with all commercial markets cleared by 6am the next morning. To further facilitate the public, a dedicated helpline remained active throughout the operation. Additionally, as part of a public awareness initiative, religious scholars emphasised the importance of cleanliness in their Eid sermons, while informational pamphlets were distributed outside public parks, mosques, and Eidgahs.

CEO SWMC Rana Shahid expressed gratitude to the citizens for their cooperation in making the drive successful. He also commended the efforts of sanitation workers who worked tirelessly to maintain cleanliness in both urban and rural areas.

More than 2,000 operational vehicles and fleet units participated in the waste disposal process, ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment for the community, he added.

