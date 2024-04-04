Open Menu

Eid-ul-Fitr: Govt Announces Four Holidays

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Eid-ul-Fitr: Govt announces four holidays

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The Federal government announced on Wednesday a four-day holiday on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

According to a private news channel, Eid holidays were approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the recommendation of the Cabinet Division.

The holidays would run from April 10 to April 13 (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday) while there will be a regulation holiday of Sunday.

The government issued a notification to the effect.

According to the notification, offices observing a five-day work week will have holidays from April 10 to 12 and those observing six working days a week from April 10 to 13 (till Saturday).

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Holidays April Sunday From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law ..

Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi

30 minutes ago
 Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women seri ..

Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi

50 minutes ago
 PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicio ..

PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder

55 minutes ago
 IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

4 hours ago
 Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

4 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM ..

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah

4 hours ago
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ..

PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

7 hours ago
 UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistan ..

UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..

17 hours ago
 Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive' ..

Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell

16 hours ago
 S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft p ..

S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan