Eid-ul-Fitr: Govt announces four holidays

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The Federal government announced on Wednesday a four-day holiday on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

According to a private news channel, Eid holidays were approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the recommendation of the Cabinet Division.

The holidays would run from April 10 to April 13 (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday) while there will be a regulation holiday of Sunday.

The government issued a notification to the effect.

According to the notification, offices observing a five-day work week will have holidays from April 10 to 12 and those observing six working days a week from April 10 to 13 (till Saturday).