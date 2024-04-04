Eid-ul-Fitr: Govt Announces Four Holidays
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The Federal government announced on Wednesday a four-day holiday on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.
According to a private news channel, Eid holidays were approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the recommendation of the Cabinet Division.
The holidays would run from April 10 to April 13 (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday) while there will be a regulation holiday of Sunday.
The government issued a notification to the effect.
According to the notification, offices observing a five-day work week will have holidays from April 10 to 12 and those observing six working days a week from April 10 to 13 (till Saturday).
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi
Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi
PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC inspects district jail, ensures prisoner welfare14 seconds ago
-
Divisional Development Working Party met16 seconds ago
-
New IMF programme crucial for economic stability: PM27 seconds ago
-
ECP rejects PML-N plea for recount in PP-124, Toba Tek Singh48 seconds ago
-
Bahawalnagar gears up for Jum'at-ul-Vidaa with security measures58 seconds ago
-
Filth depots cleared by heavy machinery under MWMC grand cleanliness operation1 minute ago
-
Bodies of 2 youths found in Bahawalnagar1 minute ago
-
IHC adjourns cipher case against PTI founder till April 161 minute ago
-
Kohat police arrest 15 suspects, recover weapons1 minute ago
-
41 premises sealed for violating dengue SOPs1 minute ago
-
FIA conducts 17 raids against electricity theft, sale of fake medicines11 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Scholar's lead research-based short film bags inflation impacts int'l award11 minutes ago