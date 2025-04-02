Open Menu

Eid-ul-Fitr Holidays See Spike In Road Accidents, Rescue 1122 Responds To 71 Incidents In Chiniot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Eid-ul-Fitr holidays see spike in road accidents, rescue 1122 responds to 71 incidents in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) A worrying trend emerged during the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Chiniot district, as Punjab Emergency Service responded to 71 road traffic accidents over the two-day holiday period.

The incidents resulted in 89 people being injured, with 67 men and 18 women requiring medical attention.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the majority of accidents were caused by speeding and reckless driving.

Rescue teams provided on-site first aid to 50 individuals with minor injuries, while 39 people were transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half bil ..

Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half billion in sales

54 minutes ago
 UAE President receives phone call from Iranian Pre ..

UAE President receives phone call from Iranian President to exchange Eid Al-Fitr ..

2 hours ago
 Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886

2 hours ago
 EDGE unveils ‘DISCOVERY-CIM’ next-generation c ..

EDGE unveils ‘DISCOVERY-CIM’ next-generation critical infrastructure monitor ..

2 hours ago
 National Guard conducts 168 search, rescue operati ..

National Guard conducts 168 search, rescue operations in Q1 2025

2 hours ago
 MoHESR introduces faster licensure, accreditation ..

MoHESR introduces faster licensure, accreditation for HEIs, adopts Outcome-based ..

3 hours ago
PublisHer honours 3 winners in second edition of i ..

PublisHer honours 3 winners in second edition of its Excellence Awards

3 hours ago
 Punjab’s eid gala bursts with festivity, drawing ..

Punjab’s eid gala bursts with festivity, drawing families to a vibrant celebra ..

4 hours ago
 5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga islands

5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga islands

4 hours ago
 UAE welcomes agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzs ..

UAE welcomes agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan

4 hours ago
 Energy, healthcare, travel lead April events at Du ..

Energy, healthcare, travel lead April events at Dubai World Trade Centre

4 hours ago
 ADRA receives 2,297 complaints since start of 2025

ADRA receives 2,297 complaints since start of 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan