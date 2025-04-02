Eid-ul-Fitr holidays see spike in road accidents, rescue 1122 responds to 71 incidents in Chiniot

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2025 | 08:20 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) A worrying trend emerged during the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Chiniot district, as Punjab Emergency Service responded to 71 road traffic accidents over the two-day holiday period.
The incidents resulted in 89 people being injured, with 67 men and 18 women requiring medical attention.
According to Rescue 1122 officials, the majority of accidents were caused by speeding and reckless driving.
Rescue teams provided on-site first aid to 50 individuals with minor injuries, while 39 people were transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment.
