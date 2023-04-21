Eid-ul-Fitr in IIOJK on Saturday: Mufti Nasir

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, after the Pakistan Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that the moon of Shawwal 1444 Hijri has not been sighted anywhere in the country, therefore, the first Shawwal andEid-ul-Fitr will be on Saturday, April 22, Kashmir's Grand Mufti Nasir ul islam also announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across the territory on April 22 (Saturday), Kashmir Media Service reported.