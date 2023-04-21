UrduPoint.com

Eid-ul-Fitr In IIOJK On Saturday: Mufti Nasir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Eid-ul-Fitr in IIOJK on Saturday: Mufti Nasir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, after the Pakistan Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that the moon of Shawwal 1444 Hijri has not been sighted anywhere in the country, therefore, the first Shawwal andEid-ul-Fitr will be on Saturday, April 22, Kashmir's Grand Mufti Nasir ul islam also announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across the territory on April 22 (Saturday), Kashmir Media Service reported.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Jammu Nasir April Media Mufti Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Ba ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Badee Musallah

1 minute ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

1 minute ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Khuzam&#0 ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Khuzam&#039;s Eid Grand Musalla

1 minute ago
 Fujairah Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Shei ..

Fujairah Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujai ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE Press: In a changing world, the values of Eid ..

UAE Press: In a changing world, the values of Eid Al Fitr stay the same

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.