UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid-ul-Fitr Is An Important Symbol Of Islamic Civilization, Culture & Religious Traditions

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

Eid-ul-Fitr is an important symbol of Islamic civilization, culture & religious traditions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Thursday congratulated the entire nation, especially the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and said that Eid-ul-Fitr is an important symbol of Islamic civilization, culture and religious traditions.

Self-sacrifice teaches compassion, piety and abstinence and we should give thanks to Allah Almighty for bestowing this day.

In a message on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Chief Minister said that we can reap the true joys of Eid only when we share the joys of Eid with the needy and deserving people around us.

He appealed to all the philanthropists and wealthy people to take special care of the poor and weaker sections around them on the occasion of this Eid as the need for this is more than ever in the current situation of Corona.

The Chief Minister urged the citizens to observe Eid-ul-Fitr with utmost simplicity in view of the alarming situation of Corona epidemic, avoid meeting each other, spend Eid holidays in their homes, ensure use of masks, and social distances.

Follow the principles and ensure strict implementation of other precautions to prevent the widespread spread of this deadly epidemic.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister specially congratulated Eid-ul-Fitr to the members of the security forces guarding the country's borders away from their families, the medical personnel serving on the front line for the treatment of Corona patients in hospitals and the police personnel on routine duty.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Poor Holidays All From Share

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

44 minutes ago

UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

2 hours ago

Russia records first cases of Indian COVID-19 vari ..

3 hours ago

Ruler of Ajman performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

3 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.