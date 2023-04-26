Eid-ul-Fitr is special gift from Allah for Ummah after Ramadan: Ijaz

Chairman Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Mir Ijaz Azim Baloch said that Eid-ul-Fitr was a reward from Allah for his pious and righteous servants after the completion of Ramadan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BBISE) Mir Ijaz Azim Baloch said that Eid-ul-Fitr was a reward from Allah for his pious and righteous servants after the completion of Ramadan.

The day of Eid-ul-Fitr brings a message of happiness to all Muslims, he added.

He expressed these views while greeting the officers and staff on Eid-ul Fitr at his office here on Wednesday.

The chairman board said that on the day of Eid, Allah is pleased with his pious and obedient servants and accepts all their prayers.

He said that on the day of Eid, let us include in our happiness those people who could not afford to celebrate this day.

He further said to pay homage to those who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the motherland.

He further said that Eid-ul-Fitr was a special gift from Allah to his Ummah who fasted for the sake of Allah in the month of Ramadan, offered Taraweeh prayers and proved themselves good Muslim and good human being by their actions.

He said that the month of Ramadan not only teaches us to endure hunger and thirst but also teaches us to control ourselves and stay away from all evils.

He said that the joyous festival of Eid-ul-Fitr was an expression of the unity and brotherhood of the Muslim Ummah.