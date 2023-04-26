UrduPoint.com

Eid-ul-Fitr Is Special Gift From Allah For Ummah After Ramadan: Ijaz

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2023 | 09:14 PM

Eid-ul-Fitr is special gift from Allah for Ummah after Ramadan: Ijaz

Chairman Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Mir Ijaz Azim Baloch said that Eid-ul-Fitr was a reward from Allah for his pious and righteous servants after the completion of Ramadan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BBISE) Mir Ijaz Azim Baloch said that Eid-ul-Fitr was a reward from Allah for his pious and righteous servants after the completion of Ramadan.

The day of Eid-ul-Fitr brings a message of happiness to all Muslims, he added.

He expressed these views while greeting the officers and staff on Eid-ul Fitr at his office here on Wednesday.

The chairman board said that on the day of Eid, Allah is pleased with his pious and obedient servants and accepts all their prayers.

He said that on the day of Eid, let us include in our happiness those people who could not afford to celebrate this day.

He further said to pay homage to those who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the motherland.

He further said that Eid-ul-Fitr was a special gift from Allah to his Ummah who fasted for the sake of Allah in the month of Ramadan, offered Taraweeh prayers and proved themselves good Muslim and good human being by their actions.

He said that the month of Ramadan not only teaches us to endure hunger and thirst but also teaches us to control ourselves and stay away from all evils.

He said that the joyous festival of Eid-ul-Fitr was an expression of the unity and brotherhood of the Muslim Ummah.

Related Topics

Balochistan BISE Muslim All From Unity Foods Limited Ramadan

Recent Stories

UAE leaders extend condolences to Saudi King over ..

UAE leaders extend condolences to Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bi ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1.9 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.9 bn in realty transactions Wednesday

2 minutes ago
 Rosstat Stops Publishing Data on Oil Production in ..

Rosstat Stops Publishing Data on Oil Production in Russia

35 seconds ago
 Russian Gas Production Down 14.1% in Q1 2023, Reac ..

Russian Gas Production Down 14.1% in Q1 2023, Reaches 149 Bln Cubic Meters - Ros ..

36 seconds ago
 Russia's Coal Production Down 2.8% Y-O-Y in March ..

Russia's Coal Production Down 2.8% Y-O-Y in March to 36.5 Mln Tons - Statistics ..

38 seconds ago
 Russia's LNG Production Amounted to 2.9Mln Tons in ..

Russia's LNG Production Amounted to 2.9Mln Tons in March - Rosstat

39 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.