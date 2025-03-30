Eid-ul-Fitr moon sighted across country; announces Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad on Sunday announced that the crescent of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram has been sighted in various parts of the country, marking the end of Ramadan and the arrival of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Speaking at a press conference, he said the sky was generally clear in most regions, enabling the moon to be easily sighted. He confirmed receiving credible moon-sighting testimonies from multiple locations, including Lahore, Bahawalpur, Islamabad, Sheikhupura, Kasur, and other areas.

After thorough verification and consensus, Maulana Azad said the committee has declared that the first of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram, marking Eid-ul-Fitr, will be observed across Pakistan on Monday, March 31, 2025 (1st Shawwal 1446 AH).

The announcement was met with joy and celebration across the country as Muslims prepare to observe the festival, which marks the culmination of a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection.