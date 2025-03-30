Open Menu

Eid-ul-Fitr Moon Sighted Across Country; Announces Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Eid-ul-Fitr moon sighted across country; announces Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad on Sunday announced that the crescent of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram has been sighted in various parts of the country, marking the end of Ramadan and the arrival of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Speaking at a press conference, he said the sky was generally clear in most regions, enabling the moon to be easily sighted. He confirmed receiving credible moon-sighting testimonies from multiple locations, including Lahore, Bahawalpur, Islamabad, Sheikhupura, Kasur, and other areas.

After thorough verification and consensus, Maulana Azad said the committee has declared that the first of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram, marking Eid-ul-Fitr, will be observed across Pakistan on Monday, March 31, 2025 (1st Shawwal 1446 AH).

The announcement was met with joy and celebration across the country as Muslims prepare to observe the festival, which marks the culmination of a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection.

Recent Stories

250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the ..

250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the defenders of their country,mar ..

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

3 hours ago
 UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese re ..

UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

3 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

3 hours ago
Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at She ..

Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr pray ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Ba ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla

3 hours ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulat ..

UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Mo ..

UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan