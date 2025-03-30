Eid-ul-Fitr Moon Sighted Across Country; Announces Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad on Sunday announced that the crescent of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram has been sighted in various parts of the country, marking the end of Ramadan and the arrival of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Speaking at a press conference, he said the sky was generally clear in most regions, enabling the moon to be easily sighted. He confirmed receiving credible moon-sighting testimonies from multiple locations, including Lahore, Bahawalpur, Islamabad, Sheikhupura, Kasur, and other areas.
After thorough verification and consensus, Maulana Azad said the committee has declared that the first of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram, marking Eid-ul-Fitr, will be observed across Pakistan on Monday, March 31, 2025 (1st Shawwal 1446 AH).
The announcement was met with joy and celebration across the country as Muslims prepare to observe the festival, which marks the culmination of a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection.
Recent Stories
250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the defenders of their country,mar ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad
Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers
UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque
RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque
Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla
UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Poultry prices reach record high in Hazara division; citizens demand relief6 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr moon sighted across country; announces Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee6 minutes ago
-
Kohat authorities take action against transporter for over charging fares6 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers of Constable Noor Ahmed offered in Shikarpur16 minutes ago
-
WSSC launches cleanliness operation for Eidul Fitr16 minutes ago
-
RWMC’s Eid cleanliness drive underway56 minutes ago
-
One killed in Karachi firing1 hour ago
-
Meeting reviews implementation of cleanliness operation on Eid1 hour ago
-
PFA Chiniot seizes 470 kg unhealthy, emaciated and diseased slaughter1 hour ago
-
Shehbaz extends Eidul-Fitr greetings to President of Uzbekistan1 hour ago
-
Bilwal will offer Eid prayers in Garhi Khuda Bux1 hour ago
-
Temporary mechanical swings banned on Eid1 hour ago