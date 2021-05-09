Eid ul Fitr moon sighting on Wednesday evening

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :The meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would be held in Islamabad on Wednesday evening for sighting the crescent moon of Eid-ul-Fitr 1442 ..

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad would preside over the meeting.

The zonal committees would meet in their respective areas, while the central Ruet-e-Hilal committee would gather witness from across the country.

"There were almost no chances of Shawaal moon sighting on Wednesday evening, according to astronomical considerations,"Malik Qadir, an expert said in a statement.

He said Ramzan, the 9th month of the Islamic Calendar, would consist of 30 days in Pakistan and some other countries this year.

Therefore Eid-ul-Fitr, traditionally depends on the sighting of the moon, meaning it can't be predicted precisely, might be celebrated on Friday (May 14).

Similarly, the meteorological department said the birth of the Shawwal moon will take place after 12:00 a.m. on May 12.

"There is no chance that the Shawwal moon will be sighted on Wednesday," it said.

However, an official decision regarding Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations would be announced by Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad following the meeting of the committee being held on 29th of Ramzan (May 12) Wednesday.

Any information about the position of crescent may be shared with Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, on his mobile no 0321-9410041. The information could also be passed to Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, D.G (R&R) 0300-6831822 and Hafiz Abdul Qadoos, Director (R&R) 0333-2697051.