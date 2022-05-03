Eid-ul-Fitr observed across northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :The Eid-ul-Fitr was observed with religious fervor throughout the northern Sindh on Tuesday.

The Congregations of Eidul Fitr in Sukkur were held at the Municipal Ground, Jamia Masjid Bandar Road, Allah Wali masjid and Eid Gah ground.

During Eid sermons, Ulema stressed the unity among the Muslim Ummah and prayers were held for the prosperity and well-being of the country and freedom of held Kashmir and Palestine.

A large number of people visited graveyards where great rush was witnessed.

The Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah offered Eid prayers at his native district Sukkur.

The parks in city remained full where people, especially youngsters, attired in newly-tailored clothes were seen in large number.

In the morning, bazaars and markets remained closed because people were busy in meeting each others but at afternoon huge rush was witnessed everywhere.

In Khairpur and Ghotki districts, the prayers were held at different Eidgahs, Imam Bargahs and mosques throughout the district.

People were seen exchanging pleasantries in traditional style and embracing each other as mark of happiness and thankfulness to Allah Almighty for enabling them to keep fasting in the fulfillment of their religious obligation.

Tight security measures were taken on the Eid day to control any untoward situation where the thousands of people offered Eid prayers.