Eid ul Fitr observed with fervour in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) The festivities of Eid ul Fitr, the annual religious festival observed by Muslims on the culmination of the holy fasting month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak, remained continued on Wednesday here in Karachi like elsewhere across the globe and Pakistan on the third day of the eid.

To pay their humble gratitude to the Almighty Allah for His blessings and bounties the believers, on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr, congregated in the Eidgahs, Masajid, Imambargahs, Madaris and other places around the metropolis and offered Eid Prayers.

In Karachi, more than 4,000 small and large Eid prayer gatherings were held, with millions of Muslims coming together to offer the Eid prayer. Eid prayers were also offered at the Governor's House in Karachi, with the Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and other key figures attending. Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab attended the prayers at Polo Ground, Karachi.

Meanwhile, the diplomats of various countries including Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Iraq, Bangladesh, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia and Afghanistan met with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on the second day of the Eid and greetings were exchanged, a CM House statement said.

The Senators, members of the National and Provincial assemblies, provincial ministers, advisors and special assistants to CM; the Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police, senior officers, as well as office bearers and workers of PPP also met with Sindh CM and congratulated him on Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Karachiites celebrated the festive Eid ul Fitr with great zeal and fervour on all the three days of the eid. They, after the prayers, paid visits to graveyards for offering fatiha to their deceased relatives as well.

People mostly spent the Eid in their family gatherings, visiting amusement spots, hotels and restaurants and enjoyed delicious food. The children also enjoyed horse riding and some sat on camels while some had rides on the swings and the moments were also being made memorable by taking selfies with mobile phones.

The youngsters continued to congratulate each other on Eid, who enjoyed the gathering of friends and the children also received Eid gifts while the women arranged delicious dishes at their homes.

The town administrations have made special arrangements in the parks and other amusement spots to provide civic facilities to the people.

The law enforcement agencies adopted proper security measures to ensure a peaceful environment on the Eid.