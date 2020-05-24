Eid-ul-Fitr observed with simplicity

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Like elsewhere in Pakistan, first day of the holy festival,Eid-ul-Fitr was observed with sanctity and simplicity due to loss of precious lives in PIA plane crash and deaths due to coronavirus issue.

The day begun in the metropolis with Eid congregations which were held at Eidgahs and Mosques under the Standard Operating Procedures of social distancing and other precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Special prayers were offered at the Eid congregations for the progress and prosperity of the country and betterment of the Muslims across the Globe.

After the Eid congregations, the Ulema also offered special prayers for elimination of COVID19 pandemic and absolute recovery of the patients fell victims to the coronavirus.

Most of the people avoiding to visit their relatives or places of amusement as parks and playgrounds are already closed due to coronavirus.

The people were also avoiding to hug each other, which is a traditional way to share Eid greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Majority of the people stayed at homes and only enjoy those dishes which they prepared at home to enjoy with their siblings while online orders of fast food facility is provided by prominent fast food brands.

Strict security arrangements were made in the city on the occasion of Eid congregations.